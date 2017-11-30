Horrifying footage has emerged of the brutal attack on a shopkeeper punched to the ground during a robbery at his South Auckland store.

Security cameras have captured the terrifying 25 seconds in which two men, their faces masked, muscle their way into the Opaheke Superette as the steel roller door is pulled down at closing time Monday night.

One of the pair targets store owner Nanu Patel, viciously punching him about the head until he drops to the ground.

The in-store security camera shows the stunned and dazed shopkeeper struggling to get to his feet, clutching a newspaper stand to gain his balance.

While Patel lies on the shop floor the store's cigarette cabinet is raided.

The second thug is shown following the Patel's wife Hasumata and their adult daughter into the adjoining house at the back of the shop.

Meanwhile, a hero bystander, who saw the pair burst into the shop, is shown bravely venturing in the shop and telling the robbers to get out.

He instructs them to follow him out of the shop with pair shown walking behind him without putting up a fight.

Hasumata reappears clutching the side of her head, the family in shock and distressed by the violent raid.

A 19-year-old and 28-year-old man were due to appear in Manukau District Court on Tuesday charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Today Police Minister Stuart Nash said a crackdown was coming on violent dairy robberies committed by young and desperate people on drugs or needing ways to finance drug habits.

He promised the Labour and NZ First coalition government was taking the crime "very seriously" after a spate of violent attacks on dairy owners.

He said the previous government had dropped the ball last year when it implemented a $1.8 million security fund for crime-hit dairies.

Nash said the cause of the crimes needed to be better addressed including looking at mental health and rehabilitation services.