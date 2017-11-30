Two people are injured, one seriously, after a car fleeing police hit a power pole and barrelled into a parked car in central Auckland early today.

The chase, which ended in a spectacular crash on a main Remuera street taking out power to nearby homes, started on Auckland's Southern Motorway, about 4.20am.

A section of Marua Rd, Remuera, was closed between Ladies Mile and Michaels Ave. It reopened just before 7.30am.

Police say the car was spotted driving dangerously on the Southern Motorway near Tacoma St.

Advertisement

Due to an earlier crash Marua Rd in Remuera is CLOSED btwn Ladies Mile & Michaels Ave. Diversions are in place. Consider alternative route ^TP pic.twitter.com/qQIdZZ0h9Z — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) November 30, 2017

Police turned on lights and sirens but it failed to stop.

Police followed the vehicle for about 30 seconds before it crashed, flipping on its roof as it struck a power pole and parked car at the Ladies Mile and Marua Rd intersection.

The Serious Crash Unit was now investigating.



St John Ambulance said one person was in a serious condition and the other had moderate injuries.

Power was out to nearby residents for about an hour.

A witness said it appeared the car lost control hitting a power pole and rolling into a parked vehicle.

Power lines brought down in the crash were lying across the middle of the road.