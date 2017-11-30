Five prisoners have been charged after a stabbing at Auckland Prison on November 12.

The five men were charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They are scheduled to appear via audio-visual link at the North Shore District Court on December 15, police say.

Another man was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following a stabbing incident involving prisoners on the same day.

He is next due to appear in the North Shore District Court via audio-visual link on December 18.