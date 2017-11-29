A dairy owner has lost an eye after a group of armed robbers attacked him in his shop.

Ajit Farrar was in his Irvine St, Hamilton, dairy about 12.30pm on Monday when four men wearing hoods and masks ran in.

Farrar said he became involved in a scuffle with one of the men after he was punched in the eye and then he tried to wrestle a knife off him.

"I had pushed the panic button. I am already bleeding but I'm not scared of him," he told Fairfax.

The 58-year-old will now need surgery for a prosthetic eye to be inserted. He also suffered hand injuries in the incident.

Hamilton police Constable Hayden Puke said three of the offenders tried to get into the shop through the back door while the other approached Farrar with a knife and demanded money.

"The shopkeeper has tried to defend himself and as a result sustained significant injuries to his eye, face and hands.

"The masked offenders then fled the store, running south on Irvine St."

Police would also like to speak to the people in the attached imagery as they "may be able to assist with inquiries".

Anyone with information that could assist with inquiries is asked to please contact Constable Hayden Puke on 07 858 6200.