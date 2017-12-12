It's been a grim year for drownings of preschoolers, with seven children aged younger than 5 dying in preventable water accidents compared to two at the same time last year.

The numbers of people dying after falling into the ocean, pool or another waterway have also risen significantly nationally from 16 last year to 25 this year.

And they are the leading cause of preventable drownings in Auckland, where 12 died.

Water safety groups are urging those heading to the water to be vigilant to prevent further deaths, especially parents and other caregivers of children.

Saylor Rose Kerlin, 2, of Muriwai, was one of the seven toddlers who has drowned this year. She died in Starship Hospital four days after being found unconscious in a friend's pool on October 4.

Saylor Rose Kerlin, 2, died after she was found face-down at a family friend's pool on October 4. Photo / Supplied

A 1-year-old drowned in a pond near Ashburton on November 30.

And 5-year-old Haoran Chen drowned after falling from a wharf in Devonport on November 11.

Five out of the six preschoolers who have drowned this year died in home pools, according to Water Safety New Zealand.

The organisation's chief executive Jonty Mills said each drowning was a "heartbreaking tragedy" for families and the community.

Water Safety New Zealand aimed to prevent all drownings of children younger than 5. The only way to do this was to ensure they were always supervised around water.

"You cannot let a toddler out of your sight especially when there is a water hazard in the vicinity. Even for a minute. It takes less than that for a child to drown. Parents and caregivers are responsible for their children's well-being," Mills said.

Although Water Safety New Zealand wanted Kiwis to enjoy the country's waterways, people also needed to be aware of the dangers and make sure they were prepared in case something went wrong.

Davin Bray, chief executive of Drowning Prevention Auckland, said although the spike in drownings of preschoolers couldn't be attributed to a single cause, it highlighted the need to watch young children closely around water.

"Water is a recreation space but it's a dangerous one and people just need to be cautious of themselves and their children around water."

He told the Herald that during his years as a swimming teacher he had noticed many parents standing near the pool gazing at their phones while their children swam.

"Being on your phone is not watching your kids. Actively watching your kids means they're within sight and reach and you're not distracted and you're ready to respond at any time."

Even kids who could swim well needed to be supervised, he said.

Staff from Drowning Prevention Auckland would visit 150 early childhood centres this summer to teach children how to wear a life jacket and how to enjoy the water safely.

Drowning Prevention Auckland chief executive Davin Bray says parental supervision is essential whenever children are near water. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Drownings - The numbers

• In total, 82 people have drowned so far this year. Water Safety NZ says the deaths were preventable. At this time in 2016, 69 people had drowned.

• Seven preschooolers have died in preventable drownings so far this year - at this time last year that number was two. The five-year average of drownings of children younger than 5 between 2012 to 2016 was four a year.

• In Auckland, 25 people have drowned this year. Water Safety NZ says 22 of these deaths were preventable. At this time last year 12 people had drowned in the region's waters. Seven of those deaths could have been prevented. .

• And the number of people who died accidentally falling in waterways rose from 16 to 31 year on year. Twelve of these deaths were in Auckland this year.

How to keep yourself and your family safe around water this summer

• Watch children closely and keep babies and toddler within arm's reach

• If you have a pool at home make sure it's correctly fenced and the gates and latches work properly. Cover and secure spas

• Be prepared - always wear a life jacket on a boat or rock fishing and carry two forms of waterproof communication when boating

• Watch out for yourself and others - make sure young children with you on the water have a correctly fitted life jacket with a crotch strap

• If you see someone who may be drowning, remember the "4Rs":

- RECOGNISE: Notice someone in trouble, then check for danger. Ask "Are you okay?" The person may be unable to call out or wave for help. Act quickly.

- RESPOND: Provide flotation without delay (improvised flotation aids are okay)

Ask another person to call 111 so you don't lose sight of the person in trouble.

- RESCUE: Your safety comes first. Rescue from land or boat is the safest - throw a rope, or wade out to waist depth an extend a branch/pole, only go further than waist depth if you have some form of flotation for yourself. Use the flotation aid as a barrier between yourself and the person in trouble so they don't grab you. If you can safely return to shore do so, otherwise wait for help to arrive.

-REVIVE: The person may need first aid/CPR when you get back to shore if they're not breathing normally. If they are breathing, place in the recovery position. Make sure an ambulance has been called and stay with the person until help arrives