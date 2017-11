One person has died in a collision between a milk tanker and a car in south Taranaki tonight.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 3km south of Waverly on State Highway 3 shortly before 9.15pm.

One person has died at the scene police said.

Fire and ambulance are both at the scene.

The serious crash unit has been notified and diversions are in place via Brewer Rd and Lower Okotuku Rd.