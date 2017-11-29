A homicide investigation has reportedly been launched after the discovery in a park of the body of a man believed to be a Russian fisherman.
It is understood a weapon was involved in the Christchurch death, which is being regarded as a homicide, Fairfax reports.
The man was a Russian fisherman, Fairfax understands.
Detective Senior Sergeant Jason Stewart said an investigation into the man's "unexplained death" in Edmonds Park continues.
"Police are aware of speculation in the community, however the investigation is still in its early stages and further information will be released in due course.
"Police are currently speaking to a number of people and are not actively seeking anyone else in relation to the death."
A formal identification process is underway, he said.
There are cordons in place on Aldwins and Ferry Road, he said.
Ferry Road is closed on the city side near Aldwins Road.
Anyone in the area between 2am and 3.30am Wednesday is urged to contact their nearest police station or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Edmonds Park is in the central suburb of Waltham.
A witness spotted "10 or more" police cars near the park and outside a strip of shops on Ferry Rd about 3.30am.
Most of the park was cordoned off, he said, and several police dogs were in the area.
"The dogs were definitely part of whatever was going on in the park," he said.
Police have cordoned off a section of Ferry Rd between Bordersley St and Ferry Rd and diversions were in place on Brougham St and Linwood St.
Transport for Christchurch said the closure was likely to be in place for some time.