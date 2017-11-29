A homicide investigation has reportedly been launched after the discovery in a park of the body of a man believed to be a Russian fisherman.

It is understood a weapon was involved in the Christchurch death, which is being regarded as a homicide, Fairfax reports.

The man was a Russian fisherman, Fairfax understands.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jason Stewart said an investigation into the man's "unexplained death" in Edmonds Park continues.

Advertisement

"Police are aware of speculation in the community, however the investigation is still in its early stages and further information will be released in due course.



"Police are currently speaking to a number of people and are not actively seeking anyone else in relation to the death."

A formal identification process is underway, he said.

There are cordons in place on Aldwins and Ferry Road, he said.

Ferry Road is closed on the city side near Aldwins Road.

Anyone in the area between 2am and 3.30am Wednesday is urged to contact their nearest police station or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Edmonds Park is in the central suburb of Waltham.

3:20PM FINAL UPDATE Ferry Rd has now been restored to two way traffic. There are still some road layout restrictions and motorists are advised to take extra care. ^JP ---------- 11:15AM - UPDATE Ferry Rd is to remain closed until at least mid to late afternoon. Please continue to use Linwood Ave or Brougham St.^SM ----------- 7:20AM - UPDATE Ferry Rd is also closed at the intersection with Wilsons Rd. Buses will still be allowed through.^SM ---------- 6:15AM - 29NOV - FERRY RD CLOSED Due to an ongoing police operation, Ferry Rd is closed between the intersection of Aldwins / Ensors Rd or Ryans St. Use Brougham St & Linwood Ave as alternative routes. This closure is likely to be in place for some time. If possible please DELAY your travel this morning to avoid the peak travel period. ^SM Posted by Transport for Christchurch on Tuesday, 28 November 2017

A witness spotted "10 or more" police cars near the park and outside a strip of shops on Ferry Rd about 3.30am.

Most of the park was cordoned off, he said, and several police dogs were in the area.

"The dogs were definitely part of whatever was going on in the park," he said.

Police have cordoned off a section of Ferry Rd between Bordersley St and Ferry Rd and diversions were in place on Brougham St and Linwood St.

Transport for Christchurch said the closure was likely to be in place for some time.