A second man has been charged with murder following the death of 40-year-old Jima Shemaon Zaya at a South Auckland boarding house in May.

Mohammed Shaiyaz Shaheem, 40, was charged with murder earlier this year after Zaya's body was found at a boarding house in Papatoetoe on May 20.

The Herald can reveal that police have now charged a second man.

The 34-year-old Otara man will appear in the High Court at Auckland on December 13.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard O'Connor could not comment further on the second arrest as the matter was before the courts.

Police were called to the boarding house at 7pm on May 20 where they discovered Zaya's body.

Zaya is understood to have been a boarder at the Carruth Lodge on Carruth Rd.