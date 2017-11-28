A derelict house has been dumped on an empty South Auckland site in the dead of night - and mystery surrounds where it came from.

Northbridge Properties Group development manager Rod Bray said he was shocked to find a old dilapidated state house had suddenly appeared on the vacant Takanini property last week.

It appeared to have been moved on to the land in the dead of night on November 20.

Bray said it looked suspiciously like one of six houses removed from a nearby Great South Rd property a year ago.

Advertisement

"I am just incredulous someone has dumped a whole house. I've had to deal with people dumping mattresses and rubbish on the vacant land but it's different level."

"It's the height of rudeness and really cheeky," said Bray.

The dumped house that appeared overnight in Manuia St, Takanini on a section cleared for a large retail development. Photo / Supplied

He has posted a $1000 reward for anyone who can provide information about who is behind the dumping.

Police have also been notified.

Bray said the land was weeks away from being developed into a major 30 shop retail centre. At this stage construction would go ahead on schedule.

He said someone must know where the rundown building erty had been sitting for the past year.

Bray asks anyone with information to contact him on (09) 912-2512 or email rod@northbridgeproperties.co.nz.