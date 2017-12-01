Xzavier Radford can't yet walk but is already the proud owner of a flash new set of wheels.

The 2-year-old was born with Prader Willi Syndrome and gets left behind by other kids his age because he can only shuffle around on his bottom.

This week he was one of seven Auckland children with disabilities which affect their mobility given ride-in electric cars, thanks to GoBabyGo. The new cars will not only allow the children to keep up but make them the envy of their friends and siblings.

The condition delayed Xzavier's development meaning he could not yet walk or talk but the biggest issue those with the rare syndrome face is an insatiable appetite.

Mum Holley Radford said he was just starting to display signs of constant hunger meaning they would soon have to lock all food away to keep him at a healthy weight.

But for now, his new BMW would give him more independence, she said.

"He hates when people do things for him. He'll be able to do everything with his friends. This will be great for him when he goes out with them."

The grin on his face was evidence the bubbly boy loved every minute behind the wheel of his new car.

The condition had never really held Xzavier back in any way, Radford said, and now there really would be no stopping him.

Two-year-old Xzavier Radford, who has Prader Willi Syndrome, tries out the new car given to him by GoBabyGo. Photo / Doug Sherring

Charity GoBabyGo gives out electric cars to Kiwi kids with mobility issues to get them moving and help their families get the children around.

This week the New Zealand branch, which has been running since late 2014, gave out it 173rd car.

The Treadaway family, who also received a car this week, said it would be "life-changing" for them and their daughter Scout.

Parents Scott and Kate Treadaway noticed their little girl wasn't moving much soon after she was born and so took her for genetic testing.

The tests found she had a rare disorder where some of her chromosomes were duplicated and triplicated.

Doctors initially told them she would need a feeding tube and would never talk or walk.

Now 4-years-old, Scout has consistently proved the doctors wrong.

Her father said Scout could eat on her own, pull herself up to her feet and could even walk with someone holding one hand.

While she couldn't talk, she could understand what was being said and could communicate through gestures, he said.

"She's doing really well now. She's just a happy little thing," Treadaway said. "The prognosis was pretty grim but she seems to be proving them wrong."

As well as allowing her to keep up with her friends, the new electric car would make it easier for the family to get out together because she was growing out of her buggy and was too heavy to carry for long, he said.

GoBabyGo chief executive Gilli Sinclair said it was about increasing both the mobility and socialisation of the children.

"It's wonderful for the kids because they are able to play with the other kids," she said. "Instead of the kids being left to one side they are part of everything."

The charity was started by an American paediatric researcher who believed mobility was a right.

Each car costs about $1500 to buy and adapt to each child's needs and is funded through donations and sponsorship. The cars can be controlled by the children or via a remote.

To donate or volunteer to help out visit the organisation's website.