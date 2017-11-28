Two people have been charged over a serious assault on a woman and her daughter who were attacked outside their home in Auckland in July.

The 55-year-old was viciously attacked as she walked from her house to her car as she left to get a takeaway for dinner, and knocked unconscious. Her daughter rushed to her aid and was also assaulted.

Two teenagers were today charged in relation to the assault, police said.

A 17-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful taking in connection with the assault and appeared in the Auckland District Court today.

Advertisement

A 15-year-old boy was referred to Youth Aid for Youth Court proceedings facing the same charges.

"Police hope these charges will provide some degree of comfort to the victims who were severely traumatised by what happened to them," said Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong.