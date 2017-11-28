A man was sent flying over the bonnet of a car after confronting some boy-racers on an Auckland beach at the weekend.

In dramatic footage posted to Facebook - and since taken down - the man can be seen approaching a white car, one of two doing burnouts and skids on Karioitahi Beach at around 2pm on Sunday.

The beach was relatively busy, with people - including families with children enjoying a family fun day - nearby.

A man in a four-wheel-drive ute can be seen approaching the vehicles - a Mazda and a Mitsubishi - before a man in a blue shirt walks toward the cars with a pole, in what appears to be an attempt to stop the boy racers.

However, instead of stopping, one of the cars ploughs into the man, sending him toppling over the bonnet and onto the windshield. He is carried a few metres down the beach before the car stops.

The man in the blue shirt is able to stand up, and appears to confront the driver. But the driver picks up the pole, before getting back into this car and taking off - pursued by the man in the four-wheel drive.

Davey Kaumavae filmed the incident after watching the drivers doing skids on the beach.

"We had a family fun day and after about 10 minutes of being there I saw three or four boy racers coming down the hill," he told the Herald.

Watching on, he filmed the man being struck by one of the vehicles.

"Afterward we walked up to see him and if he was alright. There was a lot of blood," Kaumavae added.

The video was posted to Facebook, where Hon Lam said he was also on the beach watching, saying the incident was witnessed by a number of people.

"They all whipped out their phones and started recording and was all enjoying the show [sic]," he posted.

"Out of nowhere a man ran in front of the vehicle with a metal pole deliberately trying to smash the car."

Lam claimed the pole went through the window and nearly hit the driver. He believed the driver was going to park up before being chased away by the ute driver.

Another video shows the ute chasing the Mazda driver out of the car park in an attempt to stop the man, before returning to the beach unsuccessfully.

Police are aware of the incident and inquiries are ongoing.