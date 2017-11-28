Waikato District Health Board chairman Bob Simcock has resigned this afternoon.

His resignation as chairman and board member will take effect immediately, Health Minister Dr David Clark confirmed in a statement this evening.

"It was the right decision for him to make under the circumstances," Clark said.

"The DHB's deputy chair, Sally Webb, has agreed to step in as acting chair, which I am grateful for and have confidence she will manage the role to a high standard while I consider long-term options.

"It's still very important to fully review the findings from the State Services Commission's investigation into allegations of wrongful expenditure of public money by the DHB's former chief executive, Dr Nigel Murray.

"I believe that Mr John Ombler QSO will provide an interim report early in 2018.

"I am unable to comment further at this stage while the investigation is still underway."

Simcock said he was very sad to be leaving the Waikato DHB, but believed his resignation was needed so the organisation could move forward.

"I am satisfied that at all times the board and I acted responsibly and without reproach at every stage. We followed agreed DHB guidelines and processes throughout to ensure good governance and that the best interests of Waikato DHB were upheld without question.

"Nonetheless, despite our best intentions and actions, a lot of the hard work and goodwill achieved by the team at Waikato DHB was undone by the unfortunate and unauthorised actions of the former Chief Executive. The priority now is to get back to business as usual and for the board to support our interim chief executive and his wonderful team without any further distractions being played out publicly."

Simcock said he made the decision after considerable thought and reflection.

He had previously rejected numerous calls for his resignation saying he had done nothing wrong.