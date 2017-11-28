Robbers bashed a South Auckland dairy owner in the face and punched him in the ribs as he was closing his shop, while another ran into their adjoining house to beat up his wife and daughter.

Opaheke Superette owner Nanu Patel was closing the roller door of his dairy just after 8.30pm on Monday night when a man held up the door and started punching him inside the shop.

Patel yelled loudly for help to his wife and daughter who were sitting the lounge in their adjoining Papakura house.

But as Patel was being continuously punched in the eyes, side of his head and ribs, the second robber walked through to the house and beat up his family.

"They beat me up on the ground. I was by the door. I was closing the shop and he wouldn't let me close it. He just came in and grabbed and tried to punch me in the face," he told the Herald.

"My head was pouring with blood ... I had stitches - two or three I think. The cut was just at the top of my eye."

Patel's wife Hasumata was also hit in the face repeatedly and their 30-year-old daughter now has a broken jaw.

Patel described the men as being solidly built and strong.

"They didn't say a word. Just bashed us up, that was it."

The couple's son, who was in his bedroom, called 111 from his mobile phone and police arrived as the two men ran from the shop with a laptop.

A police spokeswoman said one of the alleged robbers fought off police, but was tracked down by a police dog. Another man was later found and also arrested.

Footage was also caught on the shop's CCTV system.

A 19-year-old and 28-year-old man were due to appear in Manukau District Court on Tuesday charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Patel, his wife and daughter were taken to hospital overnight but returned home early yesterday morning.

Patel reopened the shop at about 11am after police completed a scene examination on Tuesday. His daughter had also returned to her job running Mid City Lotto in Queen St in Auckland CBD.

It is the second time the store has been robbed in two months. In October, teenagers entered the shop wielding a hammer and knife and stole cigarettes from the store while Patel was stocking up the drinks fridge.

Patel said the family had been left shaken by the latest attack which was the worst in the 27 years he had owned the store. But he said they had no choice and had to carry on working.

"It's getting bad ... Police might have to get tougher.

"There's no safety now. Every minute you just have to be careful. You can't leave the counter."

Papakura MP Judith Collins said the police had done great work apprehending the alleged offenders so quickly.

"They are people that are going about their everyday lawful business and they've been traumatised by some horrible little thugs.

"One of the best ways dealing with seriously violent offenders is to put them in jail."

She was aware that one of the offenders approached a nearby family claiming to be a victim, but the residents cottoned on quickly and alerted police. The other man was caught by a police dog, she said.

While National had launched its Safer Dairies programme while in government to give dairy owners tips of how to safe, she said sometimes it was difficult for shopkeepers to protect themselves, given the nature of the business was to let the public into the shop.

Crime Prevention Group president Sunny Kaushal, who represented small businesses and retailers, said the situation was getting out of control and he was hearing about attacks on dairy owners and workers almost every day.

Kaushal said the courts needed to take a stronger stance on these type of offenders so there was a bigger deterrent.

"They have no fear of the law, they have no fear of the police and no fear of being caught," he said.

"If you have seen the way they are attacking and assaulting the workers of small business in broad daylight in public areas, it tells you how fearless these offenders are. Because they know even if they get caught, the courts will let them go easily."

Members of the Papakura Spread the News Facebook page had also expressed dismay at the latest attack and offered their support to the family.