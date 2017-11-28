A man jailed for burglary has had $10,000 in outstanding fines wiped by a Rotorua District Court judge because the man was remorseful.

Moses Amotawa, 33, appeared in court yesterday for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to three counts of burglary and theft.

One of the burglaries related to stealing a $22,000 tractor from a commercial premises in Rotorua.

His lawyer, Douglas Hall, asked that Judge Greg Hollister-Jones remit Amotawa's fines, totalling $10,003.02, as part of the sentencing.

Judge Hollister-Jones said Amotawa's pre-sentence report indicated he was driven to commit the offences because of his methamphetamine use.

Judge Hollister-Jones said that was not a mitigating factor, however Amotawa had expressed remorse and had also written the judge a letter expressing he was sorry.

He sentenced Amotawa to two years and four months' jail and wiped his fines.

"I consider that cancels any further discount for remorse."

During sentencing, Judge Hollister-Jones said Amotawa and an associate cut the fence of a commercial premises and put the tractor on a trailer. They also stole 15 batteries from ride-on mowers.

The judge said on another occasion Amotawa broke into a house on Isles Rd but was disturbed by a security system.

Amotawa returned to the property the next day and took a security camera and a bag.

The theft charge relates to stealing shoes from a store.

Judge Hollister-Jones ordered Amotawa to pay reparation of $5375 for his share of the stolen tractor, $399 for the residential burglaries and $150 for the stolen shoes.