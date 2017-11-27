Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given the green light for a national memorial of the Erebus disaster and says she will meet with the families to discuss it.

Ardern said she wanted the memorial in place by the 40thy anniversary in two year's time.



An Air New Zealand DC 10 crashed into Mt Erebus in Antarctica on November 28, 1979, killing all 257 people aboard.



She said she would sit down with the families and Air New Zealand to talk about the memorial.

"I know families and others have been seeking a national memorial for some years and its high time we As a national formally recognised this tragic event," she told reporters at Parliament.

She had already received some advice from officials.

"I'm committed to making progress as soon as possible. We have waited too long already."

Ardern said she expected the memorial to be located somewhere in New Zealand.

Act leader David Seymour has plans to force a debate in Parliament today about getting a national memorial.

Ardern said she had spoken to Seymour last night to discuss the memorial and said she would be happy to give him a briefing.

"I hope come 2019 we will have in place a suitable memorial that honours those who dies, a place where all New Zealanders can come to pay their respects and remember this sad event," she said.