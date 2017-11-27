Emergency services are working to free a trapped person after a car and bus collided on the Wanaka-Luggate Highway.

Police said they were called to the scene, between Morris Rd and Ballantyne Rd, on State Highway 6 at 9.50am.

One person who was in the bus had minor injuries.

The road is closed and diversions were being put in place.

Advertisement

Motorists were asked to be patient.

As of about 10.40am one person had been freed from the car, while another was still trapped.

A witness, who was in the car immediately behind the one that crashed, said the driver of the car "suddenly" turned into the opposite lane right in front of the bus.

St John, police and firefighters were at the scene at it was understood a helicopter was on the way.

10:45AM - 27NOV - CRASH - SH6 WANAKA TO CROMWELL



SH 6 Wanaka to Cromwell – ROAD CLOSED – Near the intersection with Morris Rd due a serious crash. Motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services. ^SM https://t.co/swY31paIOR pic.twitter.com/fCC2Xm2far — NZTA Otago/Southland (@NZTAOS) November 27, 2017

More to come.