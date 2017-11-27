A Hamilton father was taking a shortcut through a tunnel after a night out drinking when he was struck by a freight train.

Richard Peter Allen, 33, was killed instantly.

The builder had been out drinking with an old friend when they decided to take the short cut through the Claudelands side of the underground rail tunnel.

His friend tried to warn him of the oncoming train, yelling to him from the embankment edging the tracks.

"He tried to alert his friend to the oncoming train, but the deceased either did not hear the warning, or was unable to get out of the way of the train in sufficient time and was struck," Waikato police Detective Sergeant Dave Grace told Fairfax.

Grace said Allen's friend made it to safety however Allen was struck as he tried to get out.

"He was looking for another, perhaps slightly easier place to exit from, and that's how he ended up on the lines when the train came through."

Grace said it appeared the pair had spent early Friday evening drinking alcohol at the builder's Hamilton home before heading to a few bars in town.

They decided to leave town about 4.30am when the fateful accident occurred.

"We're not concerned it was anything other than a tragic accident and there's no criminal investigation being conducted."

Allen's death had been referred to the coroner.

A death notice states Allen was a father of one. He will be farewelled in the city on Wednesday.