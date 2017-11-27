A mother who drugged her daughter and fed her son a battery because she got a thrill from taking them for emergency medical check ups has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

The woman who has been diagnosed was sentenced by Justice Mary Peters in the High Court at Auckland this morning.

Her name is suppressed to protect the identities of her victims - her own children.

The court heard today that the woman had been diagnosed with munchausen by proxy disorder - a mental illness that causes a person to make up or cause an illness or injury in a person under his or her care, such as a child.

Advertisement

Following a two-week trial in September she was found guilty on six charges of ill treatment or neglect of a child.

Those charges included giving her daughter an overdose of medicine, suffocating her son and feeding him a battery.

The abuse spanned almost five years.

This morning Crown prosecutor Mark Harborrow submitted that the abuse of the woman's daughter happened over a significant period of time.

At one stage the child was put on a serious medication that she simply did not need for more than a year.

Any child taking medication they did not need was harmful, and Harborrow said that was an aggravating factor of the offending.

And the level of premeditation was "high" as the offending happened "over an extended period".

Harborrow said the woman's offending against her daughter was "near the top of the most serious of cases".

Regarding her son, the offending was even more serious.

"(He) very nearly died," Harborrow told the court.

"He was a defenceless baby… in a vulnerable state.

"The breach of trust could not be more serious.

"He was so close to death."

Harborrow said the woman's offending against her son was "harmful and risky".

He urged Justice Peters to consider a starting point of jail time for the woman for 10-12 years, for the total offending against both children and to set a minimum term of imprisonment.

He acknowledged that the woman had been diagnosed with "factitious disorder imposed on another" and that would lead to a discount in terms of her total sentence.

The Crown accepted "she needs help" but that help could not be sought until she acknowledged her offending and her "emphatic denials" of harming the children hindered that.

"She remains as a danger not only to children but to others, and herself," Harborrow said.

Defence lawyer Susan Gray said it was a "complex and highly unusual case".

"The seriousness and consequences of offending is acknowledged, the harm that was caused these children is acknowledged," she said.

She submitted that a sentence of 2-4 years was more appropriate - but prison was not the answer for the woman.

"Clearly her mental health issues are causative of this offending," Gray said.

Her client had no criminal history or history of antisocial behaviour and had never shown any signs of "chronic rule breaking".

She said the offending was borne of mental illness and was "not motivated by criminal intent".

Gray said imprisonment would be "severely disproportionate" and the woman's mental health made being behind bars "difficult".

"Her stress is high and her coping skills remain limited," Gray told the court.

"She has already been assaulted by more than one prisoner and is in voluntary segregation.

"She is too fearful to leave voluntary segregation...That is going to isolate her and will only exacerbate her anxiety and poor mental health."

The woman desperately missed her children and mother and had already been punished by having the youngsters taken from her and losing her family home.

Gray said her client "does not pose a risk to the community" and prison was not required to punish her.

THE SENTENCE

Justice Peters said the woman's offending was rare but "extremely dangerous".

"There are so few of these cases, they are so unusual and infrequent," she said.

She outlined the offending before delivering the sentence.

The specific details of the offending can be found below.

Justice Peters said the little boy was now in the care of his father, and the woman's mother was looking after her young daughter.

She said the court had heard that the daughter asked for her mother "constantly" and the situation had put the woman's mother in a "stressful" position" of having to either raise the girl herself or put her in full time care.

Justice Peters said the woman's disorder, more often known as Munchausen By Proxy, was rare.

"I do not consider you would have offended in this way if you were not unwell… any other form of criminal offending would be totally alien to you," she said.

The offending was "a tragedy" for the woman and her children and wider family.

"Your offending is so far from the norm," said Justice Peters.

"You are a good mother in many respects."

She had seen family photos that showed "well dressed, happy, cheerful little children" that proved her point.

Justice Peters said she had to impose a sentence that deterred the woman, who sat crying in the dock, from similar offending in future.

She also had to impose a sentence that helped with the woman's rehabilitation and reintegration.

"A child must be able to rely on a parent above anyone else to love and care for them," Justice Peters said.

She described the offending against the little girl "cruel" and said it would have been "very frightening for her".

"These offences were also premeditated," said Justice Peters.

In regards to the little boy, Justice Peters said the offending was also premeditated - but "worse in the sense that it was life threatening".

"Your actions were dangerous, but fortunately (he) survived," she told the woman.

After reviewing all the detailed and submissions from the Crown and defnece, Justice Peters settled on a starting point for the woman's sentence of 10 years and 3 months in prison.

However due to the woman's clear mental health issues, she reduced that by 30 per cent in total.

She said that discount was "appropriate and bordered on the generous".

"You lack the personal coping skills that you really need to see you through," she said.

Justice Peters declined to impose a minimum term of imprisonment.

"Those who require protection - your children - already have it," she said.

She sentenced the woman to a total of 7 years and 1 month in jail.

THE OFFENDING - WHAT THE WOMAN DID

During the trial the court heard that the mother took her children for more than 100 unnecessary medical check-ups beginning from 2011.

The Crown told the jury that she seemed to enjoy the special attention people gave her when she had sick children and so began taking her daughter for check-ups, claiming the girl had seizures and ataxia, whereby a person loses control of their limbs.

The woman even gave her daughter an overdose of medicine to make it look like she suffered from the condition.

But more seriously, she twice suffocated her infant son and took a video of him struggling to breath, before feeding him a small button electronics battery.

The jury also heard from numerous doctors and medical staff about how the woman appeared unusually "cheerful and happy" on many of the occasions her she was claiming the youngsters to be seriously ill.

The Crown said she appeared to thrive on "the buzz of the emergency" and the sympathy that she got as a result.

The woman denied the charges and her lawyer Susan Gray argued that she never deliberately lied to doctors or hurt her children.

Gray said the woman "suffered from debilitating anxiety" which was why she regularly rushed her children into emergency care.

"But that is not a crime, it is a parenting issue," she said.

Gray said the woman was anxious and over-protective but never harmed the young ones intentionally.

"She did not at any time fabricate illnesses, she did not at any time cause her children to ingest an object or overdose on medication and she certainly did not suffocate her son," she argued during the trial.