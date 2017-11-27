About $18,000 damage was done to a house under construction in Christchurch after police closed down a nearby party.

Windows were broken, holes smashed in walls and doors, bottles shattered inside and building materials and branches set alight in the backyard of the Yaldhurst property.

Builder Carl Taylor Homes has offered a reward after the owner discovered the damage on Sunday morning.

The property had smashed windows, holes in walls and doors. Photo / Supplied to Christchurch Star

It is believed the damage was caused after police broke up a party of about 200 people off Yaldhurst Rd near the Christchurch Football Centre about 12.40am.

Taylor said the damage has put the project back at least three to four weeks.

"I want to offer the perpetrator a job so they can come back and work off the damage," he said.

"It is about six months of work for an apprentice when you convert it."

He posted on Facebook about the vandalism, offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

"I haven't thought ahead what that reward will be. I will cross that bridge when we get to it," he said.

Police were called about the large party about 11.50pm on Saturday, a police communications spokesman said.

"We spoke with those at the address and it was fine," he said.

But at 12.40am police were told about 200 people were spilling onto the street and cars were doing burnouts. Two people at the party were arrested, but were not connected to the damage to the house.

Taylor had one simple message for those responsible: "Get a job."

If you have any information phone (03) 363 7400 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.