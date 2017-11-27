High levels of methamphetamine have been found in Whangarei's wastewater treatment plant.

Methamphetamine, MDMA/ecstacy and cocaine have been found in the wastewater since monthly testing began in August.

Until now, reliable data about illegal drug use has been difficult to obtain. Wastewater testing provides a cost-effective, timely, non-intrusive and accurate measure of illegal drug use.

The testing and the Rataora Trial are programmes within Te Ara Oranga, providing evidence-based data about illegal drug use in Whangarei.

Police and health officials are working together in Northland to reduce methamphetamine demand by improving treatment services and increasing responsiveness.

Wastewater testing in Whangarei started in August and data was collected from the wastewater facilities for one week every month.

"The results indicate a high incidence of methamphetamine in the Whangarei wastewater," said Superintendent Russell Le Prou.

He said the wastewater results will provide an ongoing baseline of data to inform and measure both treatment and enforcement.

For example, he said, wastewater could be tested after a major police seizure of meth and a lower level would show the operation was successful.



"If no impact is seen it may indicate that further investigation is needed into methamphetamine supply."

Drugs are processed by the body into other compounds which make their way into the wastewater system.

Rataora is a screening and referral to treatment that gives an indication of the number of people using methamphetamine.

The trial was implemented within the Whangarei Hospital Emergency Department and the NZ Police Whangarei Custody suite, 24/7 over a one week period.

In the Emergency Department 350 patients were screened for substance use and 70 were referred to specialist services such as mental health and addiction, smoking cessation, the Alcohol Drug Helpline and Depression Line. A further 12 people were referred to their GP and another six people were given a brief intervention by a psychologist or at ED.

Four methamphetamine users were identified during the week of screening. If the screening was done for an entire year, about 200 methamphetamine users would be identified.