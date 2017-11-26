A body has been found in the search for missing swimmer near Westport.

The police national dive squad, searching for a 57-year-old man, found a body in the Buller River this morning.

"Police extend their sympathies to the man's family at this time," a statement said.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

The swimmer is believed to have got into difficulty in a strong current about 6pm on Saturday while swimming in the West Coast river

Jet boats, kayakers, police and Land Search and Rescue searched the waterways on Saturday night until 11pm with no luck.

Surf Life Saving NZ boats were drafted in to help the search and rescue teams yesterday, while the dive squad arrived last night to continue the search.