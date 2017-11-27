Family and friends of a missing 66-year-old Canterbury man are appealing for help as they ramp up search efforts.

George Agnew was reported missing by his family on Sunday after he failed to return home. His boat was found abandoned on Saturday morning on Lake Benmore, near his camping spot in the Haldon Arm Reserve near Twizel.

He had last spoken to his family at lunchtime on Tuesday.

A friend of Agnew's family set up a Givealittle page as an attempt to raise funds to help with the search.

The family, including daughter Kimberley Taylor Coleman, had paid for helicopters to scour the area and wanted to extend the search effort.

"There has not been enough resource available to mount an adequate search so money raised will be paid to Kimbo who is currently funding some of the search effort herself", the page said.

It was understood Agnew's truck and dog were found at his campsite, but there had been no sign of the man himself.

Search and rescue teams were scouring the area yesterday along with Coastguard boats and a large number of volunteers were carrying out shoreline searches.

In a statement, police said Coastguard boats and a helicopter would return to the area to search today.

A large number of volunteers, including family and friends, were also carrying out shoreline searches.