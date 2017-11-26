A school is closed and residents are being warned to conserve water after a violent flash flood swept through Roxburgh yesterday.

The small Otago town remains cut off this morning after silt-laden floodwaters surged through streets, forcing the evacuation of homes and sending large boulders spilling across roads.

Up to 50mm of rain fell in just 30 minutes in a deluge that forced people from their homes - and trapped others - as the heavens opened above the southern fruit bowl.

This morning State Highway 8 between Millers Flat and Alexandra remained closed with no detour possible. Sections of the road remain underwater, with significant damage from slips and debris.

Pupils have been told to stay home from Roxburgh School today.

The Central Otago District Council said water tankers would be in Roxburgh on Monday morning with drinking water for residents to fill after powerlines came down at the town's water treatment plant.

Residents in the northern Lake Roxburgh Village have been asked to conserve water.

The council said the town was on the priority list for power utility Delta to make the water treatment site safe from downed wires.

Any attempts to sort out the water situation would have to wait until the lines were safe, the council said.

Road inspections were expected to take place early this morning, with parts of the highway still underwater.

Police asked people to put off all non-essential travel in and out of the town, with motorists warned once the highway reopened it was likely to be down to one lane with a stop-go sign.

Communications in the area had been affected with Vodafone and Spark cell networks both out and some landlines down.

Around 15 people evacuated from properties to the local fire station were able to return home or find shelter with friends before midnight.