A child has drowned at a property in the Auckland suburb of Epsom tonight.

St John was alerted to the incident at 9.11pm and sent four ambulances. Ambulance officers attempted treatment but the child has now died.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the property around 9.10pm after a child was found unresponsive in a pool.

The child has subsequently died. No further information was available at this time, she said.