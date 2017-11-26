The search for a man who got into trouble in the Buller River area last night is continuing this evening with the help of police divers.

The 57-year-old got into difficulty in a strong current about 6pm while swimming in the West Coast river.

Jet boats, kayakers, police and Land Search and Rescue searched the waterways last night till 11pm with no luck.

They repeated their efforts today with the help of two boats from Surf Life Saving NZ.

The Police National Dive Squad will arrive in Westport this evening to continue the search, police said.