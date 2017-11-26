Crowds of Tongan rugby league fans have gathered outside Auckland's Queens Wharf to protest a decision that may have stopped their team winning the Rugby League World Cup semifinal.

Mate Ma'a Tonga was down 18-20 to England last night with one minute to go before Tonga's Andrew Fifita scored what appeared to be a match-winning try.

However, referee Matt Cecchin ruled it a no-try thanks to an earlier knock-on. Tonga wanted the incident referred to the video ref as they believed the ball had been stripped from Fifita by an England player.

Now Kiwis from the tiny Pacific Island nation are gathering at the bottom of Queen St for what they say is a peaceful protest against the decision.

There are red and white flags everywhere; some cars blasting Tongan songs from their stereos.