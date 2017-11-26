A road in Otago has flooded as patches of the tinder-dry South Island get a soaking, while parts of the North Island are also due for thunderstorms.

The MetService warned of potentially severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail in both islands this afternoon after a two-week dry spell.

So far the heaviest downpours have been in Roxburgh on the banks of the Clutha River where one MetService weather station recorded almost 30mm of rain in one hour and a temperature plummet of 5C.

What a Thunderstorm can do to your day - Weather trace from Roxburgh shows temperature falling almost 5 degrees in an hour while 30mm of rain falls (times along bottom in UTC). ^AG pic.twitter.com/dMeyODZ2Q7 — MetService (@MetService) November 26, 2017

Fire and Emergency NZ southern shift manager Andrew Norris said the fire service had been called out to several minor flooding jobs in Roxburgh since 4pm.

Advertisement

The NZTA said flash flooding was causing problems on State Highway 8 which follows the Clutha River between Raes Junction and Alexandra. The road through the northern side of the Roxburgh township has been closed.

FLOODING: #SH8 Raes Junction to Alexandra. Due to flash flooding in this area, please take extra care. ^EW pic.twitter.com/HkTFdFkxIe — NZTA Otago/Southland (@NZTAOS) November 26, 2017

The Fiordland Lakes, Central Otago and the MacKenzie Basin were in line for the worst weather, with rainfall intensities up to 40mm per hour risking surface and flash flooding and slips.

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued in the past hour for Taupo, Taihape, Hawke's Bay, Whanganui and the Manawatu.

The Gisborne ranges to inland Taranaki and across to the Tararua Range are also at a low risk of thunderstorms.

The MetService said a high had sat over the country for more than a fortnight, and the air was progressively picking up moisture and increasing humidity levels.

Yesterday afternoon thunderstorms hit central Otago and northern Southland regions, with Manapouri receiving 20.8mm of rain - the highest weekly rainfall of any New Zealand town.

The only larger centres to receive more than a millimetre of precipitation in all of the past seven days were Napier and Gisborne, which saw 14.2mm and 4.6mm at the start of the week.

The warm weather has brought water temperatures well above average for this time of year, Niwa says.