A man has been airlifted to hospital while his dog is getting veterinary treatment after a crash that has left a state highway blocked.

Traffic is backed up on State Highway 2, after a car, which was towing a trailer, and another vehicle collided near Maramarua, at the intersection of the highway and Kopuku Rd, just before 2.30pm today.

Traffic is currently being diverted down the old state highway. Delays are to be expected.

At least one of the lanes is blocked.

Advertisement

One car and its trailer flipped while another vehicle was also involved, a polcie spokesman said.

A man was seen bleeding and in a serious condition before being airlifted to hospital.

A vet was called to treat a dog for a suspected broken leg, he said.

Another man was seen walking around the crash scene having suffered minor to moderate injuries.