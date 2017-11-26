Want better work stories?

Keen to sprint, somersault, creep, chase or dive your way through your working day?

Then a career in the the police might be just up your alley - and a new recruitment video launching today aims to pique the interest of wannabe cops and boost New Zealand's law enforcement numbers.

"The World's Most Entertaining Police Recruitment Video" has just gone live in a bid to attract hundreds of new cops to apply.

Advertisement

And as the title suggests - the video is an action-packed and comedic take on policing in Aotearoa.

The video, which runs for two-and-a-half minutes, stars a huge range of police staff "in a fun, fast paced sequence" and features all the different facets of police work, from the Armed Offenders Squad, to the dive and dog squads, the Eagle helicopter and youth aid officers, as well as frontline work.

The Auckland Police pipe band also makes a cameo appearance - as well as Black Ferns captain and policewoman Fiao'o Faamausili and Sergeant Sonny Iosefo who hit headlines with his dance moves in the police running man challenge.

Seventy staff members, including Commissioner Mike Bush, put their hands up to be involved in in the video.

Sergeant Sonny Iosefo showing his moves in the now-famous police running man video. Photograph supplied Sergeant Sonny Iosefo showing his moves in the now-famous police running man video. Photograph supplied

One of the country's newest officers, Constable Zion Leaupepe from Counties Manukau, opens and closes the video.

"New Zealand Police are striving to increase our overall staff numbers over the next three years to meet our objective of being the safest country, and to deliver on the Government's signalled staffing increase," Bush said.

"Police want to attract more women, Māori, Pacific Islanders, and people from all other ethnicities and backgrounds to better reflect the communities we serve. We also need recruits who are happy to be based in the Auckland area.

"There's never been a better time in recent years to fulfil your dream of becoming a cop and serving your community."

Police Commissioner Mike Bush on the job on Christmas day 2015, with Constables Trish Fatu and Jackson Hood. New Zealand Herald photograph Police Commissioner Mike Bush on the job on Christmas day 2015, with Constables Trish Fatu and Jackson Hood. New Zealand Herald photograph

Police deputy chief executive for public affairs Karen Jones said police wanted to attract people to the organisation who "bring their own skill set".

"Llike problem solving and working in a team, and who are fit, or prepared to get fit," she said.

"Most importantly we want people who care about making our communities safe."

Jones said because there are more than 30 different career paths within police it was important to demonstrate the range of options for people who may be considering joining.

"At New Zealand Police we will invest time in training people to ensure they have the skills to handle any situation," she said.

Black Ferns captain Fiao'o Faamausili (L) is also a police officer and appears in a new recruitment video aiming at luring hundreds of new cops into the force. New Zealand Herald photograph Black Ferns captain Fiao'o Faamausili (L) is also a police officer and appears in a new recruitment video aiming at luring hundreds of new cops into the force. New Zealand Herald photograph

The video was launched on the New Zealand Police Recruitment Facebook page, but will run on television, in cinemas and in other spaces.

"Our primary audience is 18 to 24-year-olds, so it was a given we would use social media

channels to reach our target markets," Jones said.

"Recruitment videos can be run-of-the-mill, so we deliberately set out to make the world's most entertaining police recruitment video to prompt repeat viewing," she explained.

Keen to join the police? Visit www.newcops.co.nz and take the first step.