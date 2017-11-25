The search will continue today for a 66-year-old Canterbury man whose boat was found abandoned.

George Agnew was reported missing by his family yesterday after he failed to return home.

He had been camping in the Haldon Arm Reserve at Lake Benmore, near Twizel.

The last time anyone heard from Agnew was when he contacted his family at lunchtime on Tuesday.

His 25 foot yacht, Solar Heat, was found on Lake Benmore yesterday.

It is understood Agnew's dog and truck were found at his campsite.

But there has been no sign of the man.

Search and rescue teams and the Coastguard started scouring the area yesterday.

The search will continue today.

Can you help?

Timaru Police asked anyone who has seen Agnew or his boat to contact them on 03 687 9808.