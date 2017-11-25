Police arrested 21 people for disorder-related offences in South Auckland last night after Tonga's loss to England in their Rugby League World Cup semifinal.

But they are "happy" with the behaviour of the masses of fans out in force in the area.

Following Tonga's historic 28-22 win over the Kiwis two weeks ago, police locked up 53 people for bad behavior.

READ MORE:

Otahuhu disorder caused by 'a small minority' of league fans

Rugby League World Cup player ratings: Tonga v England

Advertisement

Soon after the final whistle Otahuhu's town centre descended into "significant disorder" with people setting off fireworks near a petrol station, throwing missiles at police, and obstructing roads and footpaths.

But it was a different scene on the streets last night.

Inspector Wendy Spiller said police out a "significant operation" in the Otahuhu Town Centre and the surrounding areas to ensure the safety of the community after the game at Mount Smart Stadium.

Police in Otahuhu confiscate a flag pole from a Tonga rugby fan and return his flag to him. Herald on Sunday phpoto by Chris Loufte Police in Otahuhu confiscate a flag pole from a Tonga rugby fan and return his flag to him. Herald on Sunday phpoto by Chris Loufte

"A number of roads were closed around Otahuhu Town Centre to manage congestion and to keep pedestrians safe," Spiller said.

"Overall police are happy with the behaviour by members of the public following the game."

A "significant" number of additional staff were deployed around South Auckland, Spiller said, which "greatly assisted in ensuring the celebrations ran smoothly".

Police made 21 arrests throughout the evening following disorder-related offences.

"We were disappointed that a person smashed the window of a police patrol vehicle on Rockfield Road in Penrose at approximately 10.15pm.," she said.

Tonga fans at the Rugby League World Cup semi-final match between Tonga and England at Mt Smart Stadium. New Zealand Herald Photograph by Jason Oxenham Tonga fans at the Rugby League World Cup semi-final match between Tonga and England at Mt Smart Stadium. New Zealand Herald Photograph by Jason Oxenham

"Police were unable to immediately identify who smashed the window but enquiries are ongoing.

"It was a busy evening with thousands of supporters out on the streets.

"It's been great to see the passion from Tongan supporters during the tournament and we are pleased that the majority of supporters behaved appropriately.

"It's unfortunate that a small number of people threatened to spoil the occasion, however police took a zero-tolerance approach and ensured they were arrested quickly and removed from the area."

Tonga fans, who came out in force to paint the city red for their beloved team, were left bitterly disappointed by England's thrilling 20-18 victory