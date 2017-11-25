Police are concerned for the safety of an elderly woman who has gone missing from a retirement village in Nelson.

Vera Jackson, who is in her 90s, left the Wood Retirement Village on Milton St at about 3pm today.

Police are undertaking a search for Jackson in the Nelson city area.

She is described as a well-groomed woman who is very mobile and capable of walking long distances. Jackson walks with the assistance of a walking frame.

Advertisement

If you have seen Jackson or have any information that may assist in locating her please contact the Nelson Police on 03 5463840 or send a message to the Nelson, Marlborough, West Coast Police Facebook page.