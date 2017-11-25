A lucky Hamiltonian will be jumping for joy after scooping $4 million in tonight's Lotto draw.

The total prize of $4.25 million is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at Glenview Centre Lotto and Post in Hamilton.

Three Lotto players from Rotorua, Christchurch and Alexandra will also be celebrating tonight after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division.

Advertisement

The winning tickets were sold at Lucky Lotto Shop in Rotorua, Fendalton New World in Christchurch and Paper Plus Alexandra.

Tonight's win comes just days after two Lotto players from Warkworth and Greytown won Wednesday's $38 million Powerball prize.

The winners, who will get $19.1 million each, are yet to claim their prize.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Warkworth and Fresh Choice Greytown.