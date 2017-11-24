Firefighters are battling two large blazes in Auckland.

One is a house fire in Takapuna where large black smoke can be seen. The other is in an Onehunga industrial area.

There are no reports of injuries in either incident. All of the house residents are accounted for.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Peter Stevenson said the Lake Rd home was "well alight" and six crews were at the scene.

They discovered the fire after being called to a fire alarm at a nearby Lake Rd restaurant, understood to be Madam Woo's, just before 11am.

"As they turned into the street they saw the smoke down the road. A real fire gets our attention more than an alarm."

Another crew was sent to check on Madam Woo's while the initial crews went to the house.

They remain at the scene, using a high-pressure hose to tackle the fire

Fire crews were also battling a freight wagon fire in Onehunga.

Stevenson said eight fire crews have been sent to a fire in a rail yard in South Auckland.

Four containers on one carriage of a train were on fire, but the fire was contained and not expected to spread. The train was not a passenger train, Stevenson said.

The alarm was raised at 10.45am.

A container smoulders after firefighters put out the blaze.

Auckland Transport said it isn't a passenger train so there are no disruptions to passenger services.

Spokesman Mark Hannan said it is a KiwiRail train at Westfield yard.

Anthony White is with a dozen people in an abandoned carpark just off Mount Smart Road, overlooking the railway lines.

The blaze broke out at the Onehunga depot shortly after 10:30 am.

He said black smoke was billowing all across Onehunga and you could see it from miles away.

White said it was easy to find because it was a massive black plume.

Traffic is building in the Onehunga area which is busy with a Santa parade taking place.