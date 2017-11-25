The daughter of a man who died during the Francie disaster a year ago says she's not ready to say her goodbye to her father just yet.

Today marks the one-year-anniversary of the fishing boat tragedy on the Kaipara Harbour, which claimed the life of skipper Bill McNatty and seven customers on board the Francie. Three other men miracously survived.

Among the dead was 56-year-old Taulagi Afamasaga, 56, fondly known as "Lagi".

As family of the victims prepare for today's anniversary, his daughter, Amy Yerro, told the Herald on Sunday she still couldn't bring herself to visit the Kaipara Harbour.

"It is still too raw for us and there is an investigation hanging over us," she said.

"The reason why I haven't gone there is – it will be my final goodbye to my dad. It will be my way of letting him go" she said tearfully.

The Francie sank after trying to cross the notorious bar on the Kaipara Harbour in rough seas.

Afamasaga's body was found 10 days after the tragedy.

"Dad was drifting out at sea for 10 days, then retrieved on a beach. It's not nice to think your loved one was alone, in that condition for all those days."

Simon Pleasants, from the Transport Accident Investigation Commission said an investigation into the tragedy was in the analysis phase.

"A draft report is being written which will be finalised next year," he said.

Yerro, a senior commercial claims advisor at IAG insurance, said she wanted someone held accountable for her dad's death.

Amy Yerro, daughter of Francie sinking victim Taulagi Afamasaga. Photo / Doug Sherring Amy Yerro, daughter of Francie sinking victim Taulagi Afamasaga. Photo / Doug Sherring

McNatty and some of his customers were not wearing life jackets.

"The thing is the skipper made the call to go across the bar. He should've said 'Right boys we are going back, put your life jackets on'. That potentially could have made a difference".

McNatty's family has made no contact with Yerro or the three survivors, she said.

The skipper's daughter, Kathleen-Jane Hotere, 23, is a qualified skipper and trained on the Francie.

"I don't know what she is going through emotionally but what I do know is we have both lost our dads. I don't hold any animosity for her," said Yerro.

Yerro said since the tragedy she was passionate about making people wear life jackets while out on the water.

"It won't bring my dad back but I feel there just isn't much awareness about the dangers of water," she said.

"I just don't want these eight men to be forgotten. I want them to be remembered for being great fathers, uncles, brothers who supported their community."

The family will visit Lagi at the Waikumete cemetery today.

"Dad has a great view looking out to the Waitakeres," Yerro said.

Mefi, Yerro's mother is still struggling.

"We try not to talk about the accident - it's too hard for mum. But we talk about dad a lot – he was a real joker, he loved making us laugh."

Yerro has huge empathy for the three survivors.

"They are living with the pain and guilt of surviving as well as losing their best mates."

Iripa Iripa was one of three survivors. He swam ashore and two other men were winched to safety by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Mefi works with Iripa Iripa at Thomson's Foods.

"It's been really hard for mum because she sees Iripa everyday - so it's a constant reminder of dad. She keeps asking herself, why did he survive and not dad?."

Yerro said the year has been tough for the family. Lagi would have turned 57 last month.

"We have already had one Christmas without him. He missed out seeing my brother Tavita graduate from a Bachelor in business and marketing degree - and my husband Samuel graduate from police college. Dad would've been so proud".