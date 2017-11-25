A violent killer at high risk of reoffending is set to be released back into the community having completed no rehabilitation in prison.

A Parole Board report released to the Herald on Sunday shows the board's fears that Dharam Davis' scheduled release came before his completing any treatment, in part due to his misconduct in prison.

Davis, 25, was jailed for three years and six months for the death of his colleague Gordon Hona, 45, a father of seven.

The men were working at Foodstuffs in Wiri, South Auckland, in October 2015 when an argument between the pair erupted into violence.

Security footage captured Davis putting Hona into a headlock after exchanging punches but the view became obscured and failed to catch the rest of the incident.

Colleagues found Hona unconscious afterwards and he died at the scene.

Davis told the Auckland High Court Hona had challenged him to a fight, telling police the initial assault charge was "bullshit".

"This is my life; all because he wanted to be the man," he said during police interviews.

He pleaded guilty to an upgraded charge of manslaughter with pre-sentence report writers saying he showed no remorse, had no insight into his offending and was unwilling to undertake rehabilitation in custody.

He had 30 previous convictions including five for violence and assaults on police, threatening behaviour, and possessing offensive weapons.

Davis was denied parole four times during his sentence, including in October when the board reluctantly set conditions for his April 15 statutory release - the end of his sentence - noting he would go back into the community without rehabilitation.

A reviewing psychologist told the board Davis had three misconducts in prison and although one-on-one psychological intervention had been recommended Davis hadn't received any.

A short lived stint with the Drug Treatment Unit had ended due to his misconduct, the board said, and although a short course of drug and alcohol treatment was proposed it was unlikely due to his pending release and his high security classification.

"In short, Mr Davis has violent proclivities and has done no rehabilitation," Parole Board panel convenor Judge Phil Gittos said in its report.

"We would hope that something in that way could be provided for him and that priorities might be rearranged to make that happen. Certainly the prospect for the community and for Mr Davis of him coming to the end of his sentence completely untreated is not what we would like to see happening."

Davis' release conditions include not associating with gangs, including the Crpyts, to live at an approved address, to abide by a curfew, not to consume alcohol or drugs and to stay in touch with Probation services.

He will also be subject to random drug and alcohol testing.