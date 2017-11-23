A London coroner looking into the death of Kiwi woman Toni Kelly has confirmed she died following a fall from a window.

The Inner West London Coroner told the The Evening Standard an inquest had been opened and adjourned into the 20-year-old's death, with a hearing due to take place on January 24.

The spokeswoman said: "We can confirm she fell from the window."

Read more: Kiwi Toni Kelly died in fall from window 'while taking a selfie': Report

Advertisement

Kelly suffered a serious brain injury after the fall at her home in Tooting, and died two days later in hospital on November 14.

Following her death, Kelly's organs were donated to help save the lives of others.

Kelly was brought up in Whanganui but moved to London in August from Dargaville. She was taking part in a overseas teaching programme with agencies Vibe and ANZUK.

Her mother, father and sister have flown to London to be by her side, while hundreds of people around the world have donated to a Givealittle page set up to help bring Toni home.

$38,101.50 has been raised from 529 donors.

"Toni was a young, happy and beautiful girl,'' friend Lucy Griffiths wrote on the fundraising page.

"This money will help the family bring Toni home and pay for any extra expenses. Any donation - big or small - will be appreciated by all of her family and friends.''

A coroner's inquest has been opened and adjourned into the 20-year-old's death. Photo / Facebook A coroner's inquest has been opened and adjourned into the 20-year-old's death. Photo / Facebook

Kelly's sister Stacey Kelly took to Facebook to thank people who had pledged money via the Givealittle page: "I just wanna say thank you from the bottom of my heart for the endless support so far.

"Also a huge thank you to the girls who thought of & created this beautiful page for our baby girl.

"We are completely lost for words & can't wait to be home."

Friends and family continue to pay tribute to the young woman on social media, with one person describing her as "the most genuine, down-to-earth, free soul, crack-up chick I have ever met!".

"Always had the biggest heart for anyone and everyone and sure knew how to show a good time. Always had the best life advice and to never take it for granted!" the post read.

Kelly attended Westmere Primary School in Whanganui, before moving North and going to Dargaville High School.

Sports co-ordinator Christine Taylor said she "was very sporty" and "very talented in her photography and art".

Kelly's friends in New Zealand held a tearful sunset ceremony on a beach near the family's home to mark her death.

Primary school friend Paige Hourigan told Daily Mail Australia that Kelly was "the girl who was always smiling" and was "the most fun" to be around.

"I remember just laughing and giggling with her all the time about nothing. She was a beautiful girl that will definitely always be remembered - especially for that smile."