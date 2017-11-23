A woman who survived a boating tragedy that claimed the life of a man off the Taranaki coast today may have spent hours in the water before being rescued.

Police say one person drowned but another was plucked to safety after a boat sank near a Taranaki sandbar this morning.

The boat was found submerged near the Waitara sandbar just after 6am.

A Coastguard spokeswoman said they found the woman alive in the water. The man who drowned and the woman are believed to have been the only people on board the stricken vessel when it struck trouble.

A Taranaki District Health Board spokeswoman said a 31-year-old woman had been taken to Taranaki Base Hospital where she was in a stable condition in the Emergency Department.

Police said it was not clear why the boat sank.

It is unclear what kind of boat it was.

A local community board member and experienced boatie suspects the survivor may have been in the water for much of the night.

Clifton community board member Ken Bedford was perplexed by the sinking, saying conditions north of the bar were idyllic this morning with waves barely raising a ripple on the shore.

"It's as flat as a millpond. It must have happened either very, very late at night or early this morning around high tide," said Bedford.

High tide at Waitara was around 2am.

Up to 50 vessels had been successfully crossing the bar through the channel every day, he said.

It was highly unlikely the craft would have been taken the risk of getting over the bar at low tide.