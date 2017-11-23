A person is dead after three pedestrians were hit by a car near Kaitaia overnight.

Police say the crash happened at 1.15am on Awanui Straight, north of the township.

One of the injured is in a critical condition in hospital and the other has moderate injuries.

Police say the pedestrian died at the scene.

The road is closed as police investigate the smash.

Police were working to get the road reopened as soon as possible however there is no timeframe at this stage, said a spokeswoman.

The Serious Crash Unit was at the scene.

It has been a tragic year on Northland roads.

The death brings the annual road toll to 33 this year - compared with 27 in 2016.