Emergency alerts to cellphones nationwide will be tested this weekend.

The alerts, which will appear similar to a text message without the need for a separate app or subscription, will be sent free to phones in affected areas in an emergency and ensure people take swift action, says Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management director Sarah Stuart-Black.

The new system is undergoing a nationwide live test on Sunday between 6pm and 7pm.

"The alert is a vital new information channel that will give us another string to our bow when it comes to alerting people if their life, health or property is in danger," Stuart-Black said.

She said Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees have all been closely involved in the $18 million initiative.

The system is tried and true in a number of countries including the United States, Japan, Chile and the Netherlands.

There's no need to sign up or download an app - all you need is a mobile phone that is capable of receiving emergency mobile alerts, and a network signal.

Those people whose mobile phones are capable of receiving the alerts can expect to hear a loud, penetrating sound, and a notification will display.

It is expected about one third of cellphones (estimated at about two million) will be able to receive the alerts, and this number will continue to rise as people replace their devices over time.

The national disaster alert system became an issue after the Kaikoura earthquake last November, when there were delays for some residents in receiving tsunami warnings.

You can check whether your phone is capable of receiving the alert at civildefence.govt.nz.

- NZN