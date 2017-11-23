A 19-year-old Dannevirke man appeared in the Palmerston North District Court yesterday after being charged with possessing terrorism propaganda.

Jordayne Evan Thomas Madams faces 10 charges of possessing objectionable material consisting of child sex abuse videos and images, and terrorism material.

He made no plea when he appeared in court and a police spokesperson said he was due to appear in court on December 7 - where he would be required to enter a plea.

According to court documents, that included a text file of The Terrorist's Handbook, which gives instructions on how to assemble bombs and explosives, as well as Isis beheading videos.

Advertisement

It was also alleged Madams had videos showing Isis, a jihadist militant group predominantly operating in Syria, executing a captured soldier with a machinegun and carrying out a beheading.

The child sex abuse material involved photos and videos of preteen and teenage boys and girls in suggestive poses or taking part in sex acts, according to court documents.

If found guilty of the terrorism material charges, Madams will join a small group sentenced already.

In 2016, Imran Patel was the first person in New Zealand convicted possessing, making and distributing the objectionable material and was sentenced to three years and nine months' jail.

Police found 62 objectionable videos showing extreme violence or cruelty, as well as copies of an Isis-endorsed online magazine, when they searched Patel's home in 2015.

Activity supporting terrorist activities, including fundraising, is an offence under the Terrorism Suppression Act.