Parts of the South sweltered for a second day, with Cromwell reaching its highest-ever spring temperature on record with 33.3degC.

Niwa tweeted today that this temperature, which the town reached at 4pm, was also the 10th-equal hottest November temperature on record in all of New Zealand.

🌡️Cromwell in Central #Otago just reached 32.4 degrees, the town's hottest spring temperature on record! And it still may go higher.



☁️Meanwhile, 138km to the southeast, #Dunedin is just on 14.8 degrees... pic.twitter.com/j7bMf7M761 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 23, 2017

MetService meteorologist Brian Mercer said its hottest recorded temperature was 30.6degC in nearby Wanaka at 5pm which was the second-highest November temperature on record for the town.

Alexandra had a high of 29degC and Queenstown reached 26degC.

At 6pm, MetService figures showed Wanaka as the highest in the country at 29.6degC, while Dunedin was the coldest at 13.6degC.

What a scorcher! #Wanaka still sitting on 30.6 degrees @ 6pm - the 2nd hottest November temperature there on record. More at https://t.co/BkAPw96jvF ^GG — MetService (@MetService) November 23, 2017

Mr Mercer said low cloud meant Dunedin, which reached a high of 19degC today, did not get the same heat as its inland neighbours.

Central Otago could expect similar temperatures tomorrow, although possibly a few degrees lower, with a chance of isolated rain in the morning.

Alexandra and Wanaka were set to hit 29degC, while Queenstown was expected to reach 26degC.

The low cloud was expected to linger in Dunedin, but it could potentially clear on Saturday.

Oamaru had a high of 18degC today, while Balclutha reached 19degC.

Tomorrow, Dunedin and Oamaru could expect a high of just 17degC.

Niwa said it was expecting summer to be hot and dry for much of the country.