Grieving Pike River families have been granted a moral victory, with the Supreme Court ruling the decision not to lay charges against Peter Whittall was unlawful.

In the aftermath of the Pike River disaster, where 29 people lost their lives, WorkSafe put together a case that would have brought 12 charges against former mine boss Whittall.

But the case was dropped after he agreed to pay $3.41 million to the families.

The families, led by Anna Osborne, Sonya Rockhouse and Bernie Monk, took their case all the way to the Supreme Court.

They wanted a judicial review of the decision to drop the charges, even though that wouldn't result in the charges being reinstated.

In the just-released Supreme Court decision, the Justices ruled that WorkSafe's decision was unlawful.

"The Court has found that the arrangement to offer no evidence was in exchange for the payment and constituted an arrangement to stifle prosecution.

"It was irrelevant that WorkSafe considered other factors in reaching the decision to offer no evidence.

"The payment was in exchange for the withdrawal of the prosecution and was unlawful."

The Supreme Court's decision was unanimous, and said WorkSafe's decision had gone against the public interest.

The decision does not mean that Peter Whittall will now face charges.

The Supreme Court noted that both sides accepted that the passage of time meant that trying to lay charges now would not be appropriate.

In court, Nigel Hampton QC had argued on behalf of the families that the justice system needed to be the same for all, whether rich or poor.

He alleged WorkSafe had struck an unlawful bargain by dropping the charges and allowing the payment.

"The offer of money, or this 'voluntary payment', shouldn't have entered into this at all," Hampton said.

"Either the prosecution had a case, and it should have gone to trial. Or they didn't have a case, and it shouldn't have gone to trial.

"Either way, the money is irrelevant."

But WorkSafe's lawyer, Deputy Solicitor-General Aaron Martin said the decision of whether or not to charge rested on much more than the payment.

He said he agreed that if it had been a simple case of dropping charges if the money was paid, that it would have crossed the line.

Martin said WorkSafe's team assessed the case against Whittall as having a low chance of success.

The were complications including doubts over whether witnesses would be available, and the complicated legal case needing a hearing of about five months due to the vast amount of material.