Exactly where the America's Cup teams will be based is to be decided at an Auckland Council meeting this morning.

Councillors, local board members and marine industry folk have gathered to discuss and suggest options for an America's Cup base in the city.

The options include extending the Halsey St Wharf to house up to eight yachting syndicates.

The other is spreading the bases along Halsey, Wynyard and Hobson wharves.

Community groups and members of the public are being given an opportunity to put forward their own views about what they think is the best option.

The Heart of the City favours clustering the bases and are vehemently against the Halsey St Wharf extension.

A spokeswoman said clustered bases would be a more practical and ideal option that would meet the teams' needs as well as economic and the public's needs.

The Waitemata and the Devonport-Takapuna local boards have both expressed opposition of having a base that would extend into the harbour, but support having the Cup in Auckland.

Waitemata local board deputy chairman, Shale Chambers, said of the clustered bases: "We think that's a pragmatic solution."

It would save up to $50 million and would provide a legacy for the city, going into the future.

Devonport-Takapuna deputy chairman, George Wood, said of a potential extension into the harbour: "That would be a change that would have to be really debated with the people of Auckland before that happens."

He said such a decision should not be made only by an executive body or the local Council.

