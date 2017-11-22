A New Zealander who died in London may have fallen from a second-storey window while taking a selfie, her friends believe.

Toni Kelly died in hospital after suffering a serious brain injury.

Her friends understand she fell out of a second-storey window while trying to take a photo of herself, but that has not been confirmed by her family or UK officials, Daily Mail Australia reported.

A Givealittle page set up help to cover the cost of flying her body home has raised more than $36,000.

Paige Hourigan, who was best friends with Kelly in primary school and has kept in touch since, told Daily Mail Australia that Kelly was "the girl who was always smiling" and was "the most fun" to be around.

"When we were young Toni was one of those people that never had anything bad to say about anyone, she was super girly, laidback and fun, which I loved," Hourigan said.

"I remember just laughing and giggling with her all the time about nothing. She was a beautiful girl that will definitely always be remembered - especially for that smile."

Kelly, in her 20s, was originally from Dargaville. It is understood she was overseas as part of a teaching programme.

Her sister Stacey Kelly took to Facebook to thank people who had pledged money via the Givealittle page: "I just wanna say thank you from the bottom of my heart for the endless support so far.

"Also a huge thank you to the girls who thought of & created this beautiful page for our baby girl.

"We are completely lost for words & can't wait to be home."

Aunt Sharon Kelly said Toni's parents were "devastated beyond words".

"My Niece sadly past away … a awful accident," she said on Facebook.

"Will be sadly missed by all....Toni she was a happy sweet caring young lady full of life."