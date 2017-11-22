A major search for a Mount Maunganui woman missing at the foot of the Kaimai Range continues today.

Ola Shahin, 24, was reported missing at 7am yesterday and last night Land Search and Rescue teams and volunteers searched the Lindemann Rd area, in Katikati.

This morning, the road is cordoned off near the lookout as searchers comb the undergrowth.

A group of about 12 of Ola's friends joined the search this morning.

One of them, who would not be named, said Shahin's family were really concerned and were going through "unimaginable" distress as they waited for news.

More Land Search and Rescue members would be joining the search today from Tauranga and Waihi, coming in from either side of the bush.

One of the members, who would not be named, said they were conducting grid searches looking for signs of footprints, which would help give them clues of the direction Shahin had taken.

He said last night dogs were used in the search and were given a piece of Shahin's clothing.

Police said last night there were concerns for Shahin's well-being.

They asked the public to avoid some tracks in the area while the search continued.

Anyone who sees Shahin or saw her yesterday is asked to contact Tauranga police on (07) 577 4300 immediately.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who has seen a grey 2006 Toyota hatchback registration HZG668 in the area since early yesterday morning.