Two people are being assessed by an ambulance after a mystery chemical has leaked from a container at Auckland Airport.

Five fire crews and a hazardous chemical unit have been called to the Air New Zealand Cargo building on Ogilvie Cres. The leak sprang from a 1000 litre container and is covering a large area, northern fire communications shift manager Jaron Phillips said.

The area has been evacuated, cordoned off and the chemical contained.

Two people who smelt the chemical are being assessed by ambulance as precaution, Phillips said.

Advertisement

The fire crews were called out at 5.45am and were liaising with airport staff.

The initial crew that attended will go through a decontamination process around 7am.

Northern fire communications shift manager Colin Underdown did not believe the spill would cause disruption at Auckland Airport as it was quite far from the terminals.