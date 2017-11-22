Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spent a few moments yesterday dishing up strawberries and ice cream to support a fundraiser for Mary Potter Hospice, and promised to look into more funding for palliative care.

"All of us probably have had some experience with family or friends who have the support of hospice," she said at the fundraiser in Midland Park, Wellington. "The work they do is incredibly important. When it comes to palliative care, generally, we don't have a sustainable funding model in place.

"It is one of our ambitions to establish that for the palliative-care sector. It's been a long time coming. It's something we're going to undertake work on."