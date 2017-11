Two winners have split tonight's $38 million Lotto Powerball prize, each taking home just over $19 million.

The winning numbers are 12, 8, 5, 36, 28 and 18. The bonus ball is 40 and the Powerball is 5.

Lotto outlets say they have been fielding high customer numbers with many shops having their busiest day ever.

Official results will be confirmed at 9pm.